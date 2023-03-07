Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $104,000 Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,904,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,751,000 after purchasing an additional 338,340 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 113,519 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

