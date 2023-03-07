Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,670 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of VMware worth $104,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in VMware by 202.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

VMware Stock Performance

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware stock opened at $119.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.81. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.