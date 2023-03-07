Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $72,000 in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 334.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 714,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth $4,429,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 43.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 195.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 820,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 542,453 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $222.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $7.37.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

