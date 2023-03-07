Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $72,000 in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 334.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 714,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth $4,429,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 43.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 195.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 820,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 542,453 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
