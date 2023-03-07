Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,294 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,607,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $105,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,030.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,402 shares of company stock worth $3,737,648 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

