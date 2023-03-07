Bayesian Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,600 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,079 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,925,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,483,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,455 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,966,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 855,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

BBVA opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.3333 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

BBVA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

