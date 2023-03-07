Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $108,000 Position in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Velo3D in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Velo3D Price Performance

Velo3D Profile

Shares of Velo3D stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Velo3D, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.