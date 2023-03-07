Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,785 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Life Storage worth $102,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $128.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.06. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $151.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

