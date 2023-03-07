Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 227.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 129,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,561 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 195.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 817,700 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,933,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 74,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,145.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 226,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 216,391 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 245.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDN. Citigroup upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

