Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $94,000 Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,253,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 297,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after acquiring an additional 42,278 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,189,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 56,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.

Insider Activity at Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $359.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $133,169.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.