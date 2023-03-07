Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $76,000 in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,419,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AIV opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.79.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

