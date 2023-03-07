Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 40,867 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,867 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 852.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 359.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE JMIA opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

