Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSM. StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 7.2 %

About Ferroglobe

GSM stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $921.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Further Reading

