Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $113,000 Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,551,000 after acquiring an additional 395,793 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 468,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 655,333 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,569,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

