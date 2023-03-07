Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 27.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after acquiring an additional 498,502 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at $1,507,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 246,633 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 106.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 450,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 232,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CleanSpark from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli acquired 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,532.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

