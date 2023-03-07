Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,851 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

BVN stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

