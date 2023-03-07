UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,091,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of UBS Group worth $102,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBS. TheStreet raised shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

UBS stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

