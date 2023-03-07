Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 200,864 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,393,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $102,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after buying an additional 1,071,273 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,080,000 after buying an additional 929,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,878.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 826,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,814,000 after buying an additional 805,624 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.21.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

