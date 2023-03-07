Royal Bank of Canada Has $16.84 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,632,775 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,220,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $586,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,446 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

