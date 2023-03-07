Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 74,440 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $16,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,590,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,084,000 after purchasing an additional 235,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

