Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,351,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Lumen Technologies worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 22.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 333.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 255,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LUMN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

