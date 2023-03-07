AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 1,172.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 912,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 4,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $105,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,445,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,790,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 4,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $105,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,445,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,790,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock valued at $25,794,600. 17.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 6.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AHCO opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

