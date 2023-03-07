Royal Bank of Canada Sells 69,592 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.41% of Cohu worth $17,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 166.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cohu Profile

Shares of COHU opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.40.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

