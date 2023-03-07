Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,943 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

