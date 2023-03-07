Royal Bank of Canada Buys 125,741 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 346.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $152.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.32.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.