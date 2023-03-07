Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 6.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.54%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

