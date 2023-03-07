Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $119.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($122.34) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

