Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.12 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,188 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $18,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.