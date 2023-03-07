Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.59.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

