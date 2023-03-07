Eaton Vance Management Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %

EBC stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.73. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.44 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

