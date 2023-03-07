Eaton Vance Management Sells 79 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,966,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $153.04 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.