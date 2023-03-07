Short Interest in Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Decreases By 7.9%

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCHDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.04) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 130 ($1.56) to GBX 125 ($1.50) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

HCHDF stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.