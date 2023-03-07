Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Decreases By 7.8%

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,500 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 900,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Price Performance

Shares of GNENF opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures lithium chloride, lithium fluoride, lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and lithium magnesium alloy. Its products include lithium metal, battery grade, low sodium, catalyst grade, lithium fluoride, lithium rods, tablets, particles, battery grade lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, anhydrous and battery grade lithium fluoride.

