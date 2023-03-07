Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Short Interest Update

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 7,680,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 847,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 4,634.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 801.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 18.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $860.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

