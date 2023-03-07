Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in February

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,700 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 718,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.06) to GBX 800 ($9.62) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 830 ($9.98) to GBX 790 ($9.50) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.02) to GBX 700 ($8.42) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.62) to GBX 1,100 ($13.23) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.29.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.