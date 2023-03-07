HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Update

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 239.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. HEXPOL AB has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It offers polymers group with strong global market positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gasket), and polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.