Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Decreases By 8.0%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 691.0 days.
Givaudan stock opened at $3,017.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,125.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,089.46. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $2,645.88 and a twelve month high of $4,212.43.
