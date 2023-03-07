Short Interest in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Grows By 5.1%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRUFF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment company. It engages in the business of ownership, operation, and development of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Industrial, Office, and Retail. The Retail segment is involved in grocery-anchored and single tenant properties.

