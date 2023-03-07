GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Update

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,800 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 533,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMYTF opened at C$94.75 on Tuesday. GMO Payment Gateway has a 1-year low of C$94.50 and a 1-year high of C$94.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.18.

About GMO Payment Gateway

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

