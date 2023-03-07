Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Declines By 11.4%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.3 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAF opened at $1,867.00 on Tuesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $982.88 and a twelve month high of $1,924.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,777.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,517.31.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

