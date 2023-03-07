Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Short Interest Update

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Haitong Securities Price Performance

Haitong Securities stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65. Haitong Securities has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haitong Bank lowered shares of Haitong Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Haitong Securities Company Profile

Haitong Securities Co, Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others segments. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services, as well as financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc.

