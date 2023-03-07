Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Expands By 8.8%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 193.8 days.
Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:GNMSF opened at $367.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $260.25 and a twelve month high of $470.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.05.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genmab A/S (GNMSF)
- Buying The Dip: When It’s Smart, When Its Not
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.