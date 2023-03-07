Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Expands By 8.8%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 193.8 days.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:GNMSF opened at $367.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $260.25 and a twelve month high of $470.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.05.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.