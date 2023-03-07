Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Short Interest Down 9.0% in February

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNW shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

LNW opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.72.

In other Light & Wonder news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

