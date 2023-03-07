Short Interest in Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Grows By 8.8%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,400 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 1,867,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,030.4 days.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $31.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMCBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

