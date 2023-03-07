Eaton Vance Management Buys 812 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $55.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

