Eaton Vance Management Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $33.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,357,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,824.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,357,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,824.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

