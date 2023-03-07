Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NOV were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in NOV by 52.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in NOV by 3.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NOV by 20.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NOV by 5.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. NOV’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James started coverage on NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

