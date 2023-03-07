Eaton Vance Management Invests $448,000 in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 502.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.