Eaton Vance Management Has $498,000 Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 52,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $2,256,472.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,238.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,744 shares of company stock worth $15,391,703. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.86.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.