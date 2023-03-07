80,123 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

About Haleon

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.