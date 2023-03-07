Eaton Vance Management Buys 247 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kemper were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kemper by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $68.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -26.27%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

